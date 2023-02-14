Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly traveling in an armored train. He reportedly considers it safer than flying. Unlike aircraft movements, train journeys cannot be tracked on dedicated apps.

According to Russian investigative journalists from the research platform Project, the Russian president has been taking the train since the preparations for the invasion of Ukraine. Rail would be safer than flying his four-engine Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, the Russian counterpart of the US President’s Air Force One.

With many anti-aircraft missiles in circulation in Ukraine and also because of infiltrations by Ukrainian commandos, his entourage would be afraid that the government plane could be shot down. The British historian and Russia connoisseur Mark Galeotti notes that Putin’s Russia is showing more and more North Korean traits because of this exclusive train use. The dictators ruling there also moved and prefer to travel in armored trains.

It is no coincidence that the investigation into the train journeys was funded by the disgraced former oligarch and outspoken Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The 'Putin Express' would stop at three specially constructed stations, one of which is equipped with a helipad. These heavily guarded stations are visible on satellite images.

‘Unannounced’

Putin’s train is a special express train that would have been delivered in 2014 but has only been used intensively for two years, according to the Russian journalistic platform Meduza, which released the story. The train is usually waiting at Kalanchevskaya station in Moscow, but behind barbed wire and on a special VIP track. According to the investigative journalists who followed Putin’s travel behavior, the president can decide “spontaneously and unannounced” to travel by train. The adjusted timetable and Putin’s increased use of the train would coincide with the Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s borders in 2021, an insider said.

Often the destination is Valdai on the Black Sea, not far from the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014. Putin has a palace here. Some of the rare close-ups of the train show a logo for Grand Service Express, a company associated with Yuri Kovalchuk. He is a friend of Putin whose name is said to be the name of several of the president's real estate assets.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s train. ©EPA



Gray

Putin’s train is almost indistinguishable from other trains of the Russian Railways. They are all painted gray with a red stripe. Nevertheless, the train is easily recognizable by the wagons, according to the researchers. Due to the heavy armor, the train has six axles instead of four. The armored cars are pulled by three locomotives.

The Kremlin’s press service has never published photos of the outside of the train. Connoisseurs can recognize the train by camouflaged antennas on the roof. Putin’s train is also never delayed. All other rail traffic is halted or diverted as Putin’s train moves – at high speed. The train carries not only the president and his closest advisers, but also his armored car plus a bedroom and conference room. Also on board are other vehicles for escorts and a communication car.