The role of women in Russia is unique: they build careers while maintaining their attractiveness and tenderness, without losing the natural gift of procreation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 6.

“We, of course, all expect a woman to remain attractive, charming, gentle. But how can a woman do all this: both a career and be gentle? I don't know. But this is a woman’s secret, which I don’t even try to dive into,” said the Russian President during a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival on the Sirius federal territory.

Putin emphasized that it is not without reason that a considerable number of Russian women are in leadership positions, since Russian women are distinguished by a high level of discipline and attention to detail.

At the same time, a woman should not lose such important qualities as emotional availability and family orientation, the Russian leader added.

Earlier, on February 29, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Putin proposed extending the family mortgage and maternity capital programs until 2030. The head of state also proposed doubling the tax deduction for the second and third child.

In addition, Putin announced a new national project “Family”. The President pointed out that all measures taken by the state in this area must be effective and produce real results.