Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants of the X International Youth Industrial Forum “Engineers of the Future – 2021” and responded to the contribution of Russian engineers to the development of the country.

The head of state pointed out that the developments of Russian engineers have become a serious contribution to the development of scientific and technical thought and made it possible to strengthen the potential of key sectors of the economy and the defense industry.

Putin also noted that the forum, taking place in the Tula region, brought together young scientists, students and representatives of large companies.

“It is gratifying that the remarkable, time-tested labor traditions of machine builders are being adequately continued by the current generation of specialists,” Putin added.

The President expressed confidence that the forum will become an important event in the country and will provide an opportunity to improve professional skills, and also wished good luck to the participants.

