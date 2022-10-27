There Putin’s rhetoric shows that he is not interested in negotiations with Ukraine and also maintains the maximum objectives of the war. TheInstitute for the Study of War. In support of this thesis, ISW analysts cite the statement by the Russian president, who yesterday said that Kiev has “lost its sovereignty”, becoming a colony of the US, which is using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against the Russia.

The president of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin – the ISW explains in his report – amplified this narrative, stating that “Ukraine has lost the ability to exist as a state”, “Ukraine is occupied by NATO”. “This language is incompatible with negotiations on an equal basis for a ceasefire, let alone a resolution of the conflict that Russia has initiated.”

This way of speaking, according to the Institute, “strongly suggests that the Kremlin is still seeking military victory in Ukraine and regime change in Kiev that would influence Ukraine’s permanent reorientation away from the West and under Russian control. It also indicates that Putin’s goals transcend the territory he claimed to have annexed, not to mention the areas actually controlled by his forces. “