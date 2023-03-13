Putin is said to be “unable to control what is being said” within his closest circle, increasingly impatient with the situation in Russia, isolated from the international context and forced into a war that is dragging on beyond the time initially envisaged .

The rumors were circulated by Kremlin Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to the Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank based in Washington. On her Telegram channel, Zakharova branded all these rumors as “fake” speaking of “yet another information attack”. But the creaks inside the Kremlin are becoming more and more evident: the head of Wagner Prigozhin in recent times has called the leaders of the Armed Forces and Defense Minister Sergej Shoigu “incompetent”. The accusation is of not recognizing the merits of its paramilitaries and of not supplying them sufficiently.

Like many other actors involved in the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin would like a more bitter conflict, even leading to direct actions against NATO in Europe. He is supported in this crusade by former president Medvedev, who in several televised talks insists on more “incisive” initiatives while never naming Putin. They are joined by the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who claims more power and would like to extend the rules of his battalion to the entire Moscow army.

The former pro-independence leader of Donbass Igor Girkin is more brazen in his references: in December, in a post on Telegram, he insinuated that the leaders are not concerned about Ukrainian attacks in Russia because if the capital were to be hit, “the president, the government, the federal assembly and the leadership of state corporations would simply be evacuated beyond the Urals”.