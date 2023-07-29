The Russian government has decided to allocate two million dollars to buy food for Mali. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his Malian counterpart Assimi Goita in St. Petersburg, on the sidelines of the second summit of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. ”We also try to support your country both directly and through the relevant United Nations structures. The Russian government, in particular, has decided to allocate two million dollars for the purchase of a new batch of food for our Malian friends through the United Nations World Food Programme,” Putin said.

“We consider Mali as one of the key partners in the African region. And we share your interest in taking relations” between Russia and Mali ”to a qualitatively new level,” he added. The Kremlin leader also said that he will increase the places for Mali students from 35 to 290 Russian universities.

“Other promising areas include the development of mining, energy, infrastructure and agriculture. All of this can be the subject of our joint work,” Putin added as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Goita, for his part, told Putin that he ”very much appreciates the relationship of trust and partnership with your country, which has allowed Mali to obtain sovereignty and preserve its integrity. Our defense and security forces can act completely freely to defend our borders.”

“On Ukraine, frank and useful discussion with African countries”

In a meeting with the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Putin then stated that it was a ”frank and useful discussion” with the African countries on Ukraine. “A little over a month ago – the Kremlin leader recalled – here in St. Petersburg, we spoke with the leaders and heads of delegations of a number of African states about possible ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine. Yesterday we also had the opportunity to continue the exchange of views. In my opinion, a very frank and useful discussion took place,” Putin stressed.

The African countries presented their own peace proposal for Ukraine which was received ”with respect” by Putin, promising to ”study it carefully”.