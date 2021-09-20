Since coming to power in 2000, Vladimir Putin has been weaving an authoritarian and opaque system of power that is now revealed as a real obstacle to achieving an orderly and smooth succession. Even in Soviet times, the Politburo of the Communist Party had established succession mechanisms. And this despite the struggle that was unleashed after the death of Joseph Stalin, the way in which Nikita Khrushiov was ousted or the rioting suffered by Mikhail Gorbachev.

Now no one knows for sure who constitutes the hard core of Putin’s power, exactly what people make it up. What the majority of political scientists do agree on is that the law has been twisted so much, even violating it so frequently, that among the components of the leadership it is normal to tolerate that the supreme leader goes beyond the law by appealing to the interests of the State. . This is the usual logic of the secret services to which Putin belonged and many of those who with him rule Russia today.

Hence, it is taken for granted that the person who succeeds the current head of the Kremlin will inherit his enormous powers and will be able to act with the same impunity and arbitrariness. If to this is added that being totally loyal to the president is not a guarantee of anything, as has happened in Spain in the case of Pedro Sánchez, it is normal for Putin to feel vertigo thinking about what another person who occupies your position. He temporarily ceded power between 2008 and 2012, when he left Dmitry Medvedev in command and he began to lead the Government, but without ceasing to pull the strings of the Kremlin. Now, however, he seems to trust no one.

Prestigious Russian political scientists such as Vladimir Pastujov, Andréi Piontkovski or Abbas Galliámov, warn that, without a clear procedure of succession controlled by truly independent powers and by civil society, the transfer of power in its day could end in gunfire, in a coup d’état or , worse still, in civil war. Some of them know that Putin is aware of these dangers.

In January last year, the Russian president announced by surprise during his annual speech on the state of the Nation the beginning of a constitutional reform and dismissed Medvedev as chief executive, supposedly worn out and reviled by much of the country’s political elite , of the opposition and of an important sector of the citizenry.

Putin said then that “it would be very alarming to return to the situation of the mid-1980s when heads of state, one after another, until the end of their days, remained in power and left power without having guaranteed the necessary conditions. transformation of power (…) better leave behind those practices of then.

There was talk of giving Parliament more powers or creating a Council of State with greater prerogatives. But then it was observed that the Russian president did not know well what to do with so many amendments presented from all sides, the ideas expressed at first were diluted and in the end he ended up accepting the proposal of the first woman cosmonaut, the deputy Valentina Tereshkova, to introduce a clause in the Constitution so that Putin can continue to lead the country for two more terms, until 2036.

The current one ends in 2024 and, if the constitution text had not been modified in 2020, it would have had to leave Medvedev or another trusted person in the Kremlin again. But with the changes applied, he will be able to continue presenting his candidacy for the presidential elections in two and a half years or undertake his definitive succession at once, something that almost no one in Russia believes he will do.

For this reason, the Russian columnist, Konstantín Eggert, estimates that Putin «could again need such a majority – two-thirds of the Duma – to address high-profile decisions related to his political future (…) well to guarantee his continuity as head of the country or to ensure that he will play a key role in appointing his successor. ‘