Putin: agreements worth more than 10.5 trillion rubles signed at three EEFs

Agreements worth trillions of rubles were signed during the last three Eastern Economic Forums (EEF). This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the plenary session of the forum, broadcast on the social network Rutube.

The total amount of contracts concluded on the sidelines of the EEF over the past three years amounted to more than 10.5 trillion rubles.