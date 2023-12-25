Putin: the share of national currencies in trade within the EAEU has already exceeded 90% and will grow

The share of national currencies in trade within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has already exceeded 90 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a broad meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This is reported on the website Kremlin.

The head of state emphasized that this figure “will undoubtedly grow.” Putin also drew attention to the fact that over the nine months of 2023, trade between the countries of the union increased by 8.9 percent.

On December 25, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a full-scale free trade agreement with Iran at a ceremony in St. Petersburg.

Negotiations on concluding an agreement reached the finish line a year earlier. In March last year, the EEC noted that the parties began discussing lists of goods that would subsequently be traded duty-free.