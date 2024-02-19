Poland receives the most from pan-European funds, and Germany is the main donor to these funds. This statement was made on February 18 by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

German partners among the EU countries are constantly “holding out their hands” for weapons and money, the Russian leader added. During a conversation about the possibility of Russian gas supplies to Germany in light of problems with transit, Vladimir Putin recalled that one string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is still functioning, even taking into account the terrorist attack that occurred in 2022.

According to the Russian President, the Germans just need to unscrew the valve, and “tomorrow they will start receiving” gas; in this matter, “there is no need to ask, beg, humiliate or extend your hands to anyone.”

“Although their German partners should extend their hands. They hold out their hands all the time for weapons and money. As I already said, everyone knows that Poland probably receives the most from the pan-European funds. And the main payer to these funds is Germany,” concluded Vladimir Putin.

On February 14, Bloomberg reported that Germany's weak economy is dragging Eastern European countries to the bottom. It was noted that in the fourth quarter, the economic weakness of Germany hit the eastern countries of the European Union. Thus, Romania's GDP decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, while stagnation was observed in Hungary and Poland due to a decrease in industrial production.

On February 10, Bloomberg reported that Germany's days as an industrial superpower may be coming to an end due to competition from the United States, declining interest in German goods in China and an energy crisis without Russian gas supplies. The authors of the publication believe that an additional reason for this state of affairs is the “political paralysis” that has gripped Berlin, which aggravates the internal problems of Germany – aging infrastructure, an aging workforce and bureaucracy.

Earlier, on February 6, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Evgeniy Schmidt noted in a conversation with Izvestia that anti-Russian sanctions had placed a heavy burden on the German economy. At the same time, according to the deputy, the German government is not taking any action to improve the economic situation in the country.

On January 17, German Vice-Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck said that the German economy suffered due to the refusal of Russian gas, the purchase of which was beneficial to the country. He cited the dependence of economic growth on exports, which have declined in recent years, as another reason for the weakening of the economy.

Earlier, on October 11, at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, the head of state noted that Moscow can supply gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 2 branch, but Berlin prefers to buy fuel from Washington at 30% more expensive. The Russian leader also emphasized that he does not understand the actions of the German authorities, who “seem to harm the German economy” by buying expensive American gas.