After a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the implementation of the Minsk agreements Moscow’s only commitment to Ukraine. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

“Moscow has the only obligation to resolve the situation in Ukraine – to contribute to the implementation of the provisions of Minsk-2,” the president said.

At the same meeting with journalists, Putin said that the negotiators touched upon the topic of Ukraine’s joining NATO with a “smear”, shallowly.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours. As a result of the meeting, they issued a joint statement, and separate press conferences are scheduled. Biden left the meeting an hour earlier than originally planned.