Putin called free communication in Russian a common asset with the CIS countries
Free communication in Russian is a common asset with countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This statement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in a narrow format, which takes place on Friday, October 13, in Bishkek. A fragment of the speech of the head of state is published TASS.
#Putin #named #common #asset #CIS #countries