Russian President Vladimir Putin named his top 5 candidates on the United Russia party’s electoral list, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, co-chairman of the ONF central headquarters, head of the Talent and Success Foundation Elena Shmeleva and ombudsman child in the Russian Federation Anna Kuznetsova, as well as the head of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko. It is reported by RIA News…

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the Day” in Telegram