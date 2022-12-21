Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin called the protection of information resources relevant for the Union State

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State of the two countries Dmitry Mezentsev, said that improving the protection systems for the common information resources of Russia and Belarus is now a very urgent task. This is reported RIA News.

“It’s very important, look, here [в информационных материалах, представленных Мезенцевым] there is also a line, improving the systems for protecting common information resources, ”Putin stressed. The Russian leader noted that “today it is very relevant.”

On December 21, Vladimir Putin met with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev in the Kremlin and asked him to tell him about the implementation of the plans.