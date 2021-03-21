Russian President Vladimir Putin called the country’s recovery as a single centralized state a key milestone of the past two decades. He stated this in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “ on the TV channel “Russia-1”.

According to the president, thanks to “the great patience, hard work and courage of our people”, Russia managed to overcome all the difficulties that the country faced in the late 1990s. The head of state stressed that the economic indicators of 20 years ago are very different from the real ones.

“And this is, perhaps, the most important thing that has been done, bearing in mind the restoration of the social sphere, and incomes, and the well-being of citizens,” he said.

The Russian leader also recalled that the return of Crimea and Sevastopol “to their home harbor” was a striking event in the country’s history. Putin called this the result of strengthening the state from within.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 following a referendum. Kiev and Western countries do not recognize the procedure as legitimate and declare the violent nature of the annexation of the peninsula by Russia.