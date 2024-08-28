Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Kursk offensive in the Ukraine war: 30,000 Russian soldiers are said to be deployed in the Russian border region (archive photo) © IMAGO/Sergey Bobylev

The number of Russian soldiers in Kursk is expected to continue to rise. However, Ukraine’s plan to relieve pressure on other fronts in the Ukraine war does not seem to be working.

Kursk – One of the main goals of the Ukrainian Kursk offensive is to divert Russian troops from heavily contested fronts in Ukraine. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Tuesday (27 August), according to Kyiv Independent at a press conference. According to the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Russia has already deployed 30,000 soldiers to the Russian border region.

At the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, Syrskyi said Kyiv Independentthe presence of Russian troops in Kursk will continue to increase. However, the Ukrainian offensive is mainly aimed at relieving the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts in eastern Ukraine. However, Kiev has not yet succeeded in doing this by invading the Russian border region.

Contested front in the Ukraine war: Russia to increase pressure in Donbass despite Kursk offensive

Regarding Ukraine’s goal, Syrskyi said on Tuesday: “The enemy understands this and is concentrating on the Pokrovsk front, where its most capable units are concentrated.” Russia should therefore be careful to increase pressure in the Pokrovsk region. The Kremlin is continuing to increase its presence on the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief explained.

Russian advance in eastern Ukraine – Ukrainian advance in Kursk

The situation is particularly tense on the Pokrovsk front. The region has been heavily contested since the beginning of the war. The city in eastern Ukraine is considered an important logistical hub in the Ukraine WarThe Russian troops are said to be around ten kilometers away from Pokrovsk, the city in Donbass. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recently reported that more than a third of Russian attacks in the region take place in eastern Ukraine every day.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in the Russian border region of Kursk. The offensive is entering its fourth week. According to the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Ukraine has captured 100 settlements in Russia since the beginning and advanced almost 1,300 square kilometers.

ISW report on the situation in the Ukraine war: Putin deploys the most combat-capable troops in eastern Ukraine

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian President Vladimir Putin its most combat-ready troops for the advances towards Pokrovsk. The Kremlin is trying to “balance the gains in Pokrovsk with the defense against the Ukrainian invasion in the Kursk region,” according to the ISW. Russia should therefore withdraw soldiers from other regions and at the same time increase efforts in the areas around Pokrovsk, explained the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Russian actions are said to be in line with Putin’s “victory theory” in the Ukraine war

According to the ISW, the Kremlin’s Pokrovsk Front “continues to give priority to pushing back Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.” As a result, instead of deploying troops from the front in Donbass, Russia is deploying “reserve units and units from non-critical front sectors.”

The approach, writes the institute, “is in line with the theory of victory in Ukraine formulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.” According to the ISW, the Kremlin chief assumes “that the Russian armed forces will maintain the initiative and wage a constant war of attrition in order to defeat Ukraine and its partners.” (pav)