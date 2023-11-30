Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Vladimir Putin has made malicious comments about the German government. (Collage from archive images) © Collage: IMAGO / SNA // dpa / Michael Kappeler



The German government is in a budget crisis. Vladimir Putin takes the opportunity to mock the traffic lights and uses rude words.

Moscow/Berlin – The traffic light coalition is in the financial crisis – even if Christian Lindner (FDP) prefers to speak of a “decision crisis”. What is meant is a decision about where to get the missing billions in the budget. Russia has also been in economic decline since the start of the Ukraine war. The sanctions are putting a strain on the country, spare parts are running out, and the ruble has temporarily slipped. But the current situation in Germany encourages Vladimir Putin to speak spitefully about Germany’s government.

Putin mocks German government: “The whole world is laughing”

“Some senior government officials appear to lack sufficient professional training to make quality professional decisions. They are known and the whole world laughs at them.” Vladimir Putin spoke these words loudly Tass at a meeting with young scientists and with a view to Germany. Putin didn’t say who exactly he meant and only added: “I won’t name any names, but the whole world is laughing.”

At the meeting, Putin railed against Europe’s rejection of Russian energy imports. He also repeated his theory that Germany, like other European states, would not act sovereignly. A narrative that is widespread in Russia’s media. Accordingly, Putin explained that European countries were cut off from previous cheap energy sources because the USA had decided so.

Russia’s propaganda is repeatedly directed against Germany

With his statements, Vladimir Putin is in the same vein as his predecessor Dmitri Medvedev. For example, in October he addressed the German government with poisoned praise, writing via X (formerly Twitter): “According to the German government, the country’s economy is expected to contract by 0.4 percent. The Russian economy will grow by 2.8 percent over the course of the year. Congratulations to Scholz, Baerbock & Co!”

German politicians have also been repeatedly mocked on Russia’s state TV. Annalena Baerbock in particular caused confusion with her statement: In January, the Green politician in the Council of Europe said that they were fighting a “war against Russia” “and not against each other”. A novelty, after all, it was always emphasized that Europe itself was not at war with Russia. Putin’s chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov then insulted Baerbock vulgarly on TV and called the Federal Republic of Germany the “Fourth Reich”.