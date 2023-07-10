The Russian presidency reported on Monday that President Vladimir Putin met on June 29 in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, five days after his failed rebellion in Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, indicated that the meeting lasted “almost three hours”, and specified that almost 35 people participated, among them “all the commanders and leaders” of the Wagner group.

The spokesman said that, during the meeting, Putin formulated his “assessment” of the activities of the Wagner group on the Ukrainian front and the mutiny of June 24, when Prigozhin set out to bring down the Russian military leadership.

The Russian president also “listened to the explanations of (Wagner’s) commanders and proposed alternatives” for the future.

“(Wagner’s) commanders gave their version of events. They reiterated that they were unconditional supporters and soldiers of the head of state and commander-in-chief (Vladimir Putin) and said they were willing to continue fighting for the homeland,” he added.

“That’s all we can say about that meeting,” the spokesman concluded.

The news that Putin and Prigozhin met after the meeting once again cast doubt on the future of Wagner’s leader on Russian soil.

And it is that the pact that the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, mediated to end the rebellion at the end of June, contemplated the reception of both the Wagner leader, Yevgueni Prigozhin, and his fighters in this former Soviet republic neighboring Russia and located to the northern Ukraine and eastern Poland.

But Lukashenko assured last Thursday that Prigozhin was not in his country, but in Russia, and that Wagner’s militiamen also remained “in their permanent camps” in the Ukraine and not in Belarus, “for the time being”.

Asked about it, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, responded on his side that the Russian authorities were not following the movements of the controversial businessman. Today, it seems that the Kremlin intends to maintain relations with Prigozhin.

