On June 29, Putin met with the head of Wagner PMC Prigozhin after the armed rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner and the commanders of the group. This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. TASS on Monday, July 10. The meeting took place on June 29, five days after the PMC mutiny.

“The President had such a meeting. He invited 35 people to it – all the commanders of the detachments and the management of the company, including Prigozhin himself, ”Peskov said, commenting on the publication of the Liberation publication on this topic.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, the conversation went on for nearly three hours. He did not give details, noting only that “the president gave an assessment of the company’s actions at the front during the NVO, and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24.”

PMC commanders offered employment options

Peskov clarified that the president listened to the explanations of the Wagner PMC commanders, and also “offered them further options for employment and further combat use.”

According to the presidential press secretary, the commanders of the private military company presented their version of the events on June 24.

They (commanders of PMC “Wagner” – approx. “Lenta.ru”) emphasized that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander in chief, and also said that they were ready to continue to fight for the Motherland Dmitry PeskovKremlin official

The rebellion of PMC “Wagner” began on the evening of June 23 and lasted about a day

The head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the beginning of the rebellion on the evening of June 23. He accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of hitting the rear camps of the company. In the morning, the Wagnerites occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don. It was also reported about the presence in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions of PMC columns that were moving towards Moscow.

On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of columns through Russian territory. Soon, these data were confirmed by the founder of the PMC himself. After that, the Kremlin announced the termination of the criminal case against Prigozhin. The PMC left Rostov-on-Don and moved towards Belarus.