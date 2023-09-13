Putin met with Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region. This is reported by TASS.

It is clarified that the Russian leader flew here from Primorye, where the day before he took part in the Eastern Economic Forum. In turn, the North Korean politician arrived by personal train at the railway station of the cosmodrome.

Earlier it became known about Putin’s personal decision to send officials to meet Kim Jong-un. He was met by the Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako and the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia on September 12 by armored train. He is accompanied by the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry and the deputy head of the military committee.