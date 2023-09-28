Russian President Putin met with the head of Chechnya Kadyrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. This was reported by RIA News.

The head of state invited Kadyrov to discuss the situation in the Chechen economy, noting that in general it is positive.

In addition, Putin asked the Chechen leader to convey his best wishes to the participants in the special military operation. The President emphasized that local commanders are confident in the fighters from the republic and believe that they will not let them down.

In turn, Kadyrov assured Putin that the military personnel were in good spirits and all their problems were being resolved.

In August, Kadyrov, speaking about his loyalty to the president, called himself twice indebted to him with his life and said that he was always ready to carry out any of his orders. “I am an infantryman of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Russia and do not belong to myself. I belong to religion, the Motherland and its interests,” he said.