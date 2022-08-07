Peskov said that after negotiations with Erdogan, Putin met with the head of Chechnya Kadyrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, held a meeting with the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. This was announced by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. RIA News.

The night before, after Russian-Turkish talks, Putin held a working meeting with Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadrov Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

The press secretary of the Russian leader noted that the meeting discussed the state of affairs in the Chechen Republic and the socio-economic development of the region.

On August 5, bilateral negotiations were held in a narrow format between the leaders of Russia and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan discussed the key importance of a trusting relationship between Moscow and Ankara for achieving international stability. The meeting lasted over four hours.

Meeting between Kadyrov and Shoigu

During a trip to Sochi, Kadyrov had an informal meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The head of Chechnya announced this in his Telegram-channel.

During my trip to Sochi, I had an unofficial meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. During the conversation, we substantively discussed issues related to the offensive operations of the troops of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

According to Kadyrov, Shoigu highly appreciated the work of the Chechen special forces during the special operation in Ukraine. The head of the republic specified that the formation of three battalions and a regiment of the Russian Defense Ministry had been completed in Chechnya. He thanked the head of the department for his help in creating them and for the trust placed in them.

Kadyrov also said that he managed to talk with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the leader of the country’s national intelligence organization Hakan Fidan during talks in Sochi between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He stressed that he was invited to Ankara to discuss issues of cooperation.

Kadyrov reported to Putin about Chechens performing tasks in Ukraine

The head of Chechnya reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that fighters from the republic are fulfilling the tasks set during the special operation in Ukraine, according to Telegram– Kadyrov’s channel.

A separate part of our meeting was dedicated to the fighters from the Chechen Republic, who carried out the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the Donbass. The President highly appreciated their military merits during the special military operation and emphasized their contribution to the liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic. Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Kadyrov also said that he had reported to the Russian leader on the socio-economic situation in the republic. He noted that Putin noted the high achievements of the region, inquired about investment attractiveness and the development of a tourist destination.

According to the head of Chechnya, he assured the president of the positive dynamics in these areas and promised not only to maintain the indicators, but also to improve them.

On July 27, Kadyrov spoke about a new award from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He received the Order of Alexander Nevsky “for his great contribution to the socio-economic development of the Chechen Republic and the effective solution of tasks of great national importance.”

On August 3, at a ceremony in Grozny, the head of Chechnya was awarded the Hero of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) award. The corresponding decree on appropriation was signed by the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik.