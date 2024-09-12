Kremlin: Putin meets wounded soldier in Kursk region in hospital

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Danilov, a wounded soldier from the Kursk region. The meeting took place at the Defense Ministry clinic at the Kirov Military Medical Academy, reported in the Kremlin press service.

They specified that during the August battles, Danilov “made the decision to call fire on himself” and was injured as a result of the shelling. The soldier led the defense of the village of Malaya Loknya in the Kursk region.

“Why did you have to call in artillery fire on yourself?” Putin asked. Danilov replied that Ukrainian troops had surrounded his unit. “In order to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, I was forced to call in artillery fire on myself,” the lieutenant colonel said, adding that he was able to withdraw the rest of the troops without losses. Putin said that Danilov would be nominated for the title of Hero of Russia.

Earlier, Danilov said that while fighting Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, he said goodbye to his wife five times. “Everything I had to go through, I’ve only seen things like that in movies,” Danilov noted. He compared the battles he had to take part in near Kursk to scenes from the Russian action series “Kremen” starring Vladimir Epifantsev.