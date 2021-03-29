Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to discuss the situation in Donbass without Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This follows from the statement of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who announced the videoconference of the leaders of the three countries. TASS…

The talks between Putin, Macron and Merkel are not being prepared as an event in the format of the Normandy Four, he stressed. Peskov added that Donbass will become one of the topics of the videoconference.

A spokesman for the Russian leader added that there is no exact date and time for the video conference. “We are continuing to negotiate with Berlin and Paris. When there are specific results of the agreement, we will inform you, ”he told reporters.

Commenting on the situation in the south-east of Ukraine, Peskov said about the threat of a “dangerous power scenario.”

Earlier on Monday, March 29, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced the disruption of a video conference between the Russian president and the French leader and German chancellor.