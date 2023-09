How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Vladimir Putin met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and former Wagner Group commander Andrei Troshev in the Kremlin on Thursday (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN / POOL

One month after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met this Thursday (28) with Andrei Troshev, former commander and one of the main leaders of the Wagner Group.

The meeting, which took place in the Kremlin, was broadcast on Russian state television this Friday (29). According to official sources, the topic of the meeting was related to Russia’s attempt to use “volunteer units” of the paramilitary group in the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who has made trips in recent months to countries where mercenaries operate, mainly on the African continent, was also present on the occasion.

According to the British agency ReutersPutin stated that he discussed with Troshev how “volunteer units can perform various combat tasks, especially in the special military operation zone”, where the former commander served.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency RIA that Troshev now works in the Ministry of Defense.

With the death of Prigozhin and other leaders in August this year, the future of the Wagner Group remains uncertain.