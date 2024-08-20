Putin met with volunteers from the Special Forces University leaving for the SVO

During his trip to Chechnya, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with volunteers who will soon be heading to the special operations zone (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The fighters were trained at the Russian Special Forces University named after V.V. Putin in Gudermes. Among them are those who had previously participated in combat operations in Ukraine.

The President was shown samples of foreign small arms, many of which were obtained during the fighting in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the SVO, almost 19 thousand volunteers have been trained at the special forces university. During the training, the fighters undergo accelerated tactical, physical, psychological, medical and combat training courses.

Earlier it was reported that Vladimir Putin visited the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya. The head of state observed tactical and fire training classes and met with commanders of Chechen special forces participating in the SVO at the command and control center.