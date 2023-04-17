Russian President says that relations with China “are developing in all areas”.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met on Sunday (April 16, 2023) with the Minister of Defense of China, Li Shangfu, in Moscow. Both highlighted the growing military cooperation between the countries.

Since Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 last year, Beijing has sought a position of neutrality. He presented proposals to end the conflict and offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine. On the other hand, he criticized the sending of weapons to Kiev and sanctions imposed on Moscow. Unlike much of the international community, it maintained relations with Russia.

This was the first visit by a Chinese defense minister to the allied country since the beginning of the war. Earlier, from March 20 to 22, the President of China, Xi Jinping, was in Moscow, where he participated in long meetings with his Russian counterpart and celebrated the partnership between the countries.

In a statement on Sunday (April 16), Putin cited his meeting with Xi and said that Sino-Russian relations “are developing dynamically in all areas”.

“You [Li Shangfu] arrived in Russia after the visit to our country of our great friend, my friend, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. I would like to emphasize once again that the visit was very productive”, said Putin, as reported by the state news agency Tass.

At this weekend’s meeting, Putin said that, among other topics, cooperation between defense ministries was discussed. “Relationships are dynamically developing in all areas. In the economy, in the social, cultural, educational spheres. And among the defense ministries“, he spoke. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also took part in the talks.

Also according to Putin, the countries are conducting joint land, sea and air military exercises in the Far East and Europe.

Along the same lines, according to the Chinese state agency XinhuaLi said that “China is willing to work with Russia to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthening strategic communication between the two military forces and multilateral coordination and cooperation, so as to make further contributions to safeguard security and global and regional stability”.

WHAT THE USA SAY

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in January that China was considering “provide lethal support” the Russia. Beijing denied.

Days later, US President Joe Biden said that “does not foresee” that there is an initiative on the part of China to send weapons to Russia. In a meeting with Xi, however, he warned that Washington “would answer” if armaments were sent to Moscow.

“If you are involved in the same kind of brutality, supporting the brutality that is going on, you could face the same consequences.”, said Biden, adding that “severe sanctions” will be imposed on any country that sends weapons to Russia.