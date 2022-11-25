Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Shortly before Russian Mother’s Day, the Kremlin announces a meeting between Vladimir Putin and mothers of Russian soldiers.

Moscow – Russia traditionally celebrates Mother’s Day on the last Sunday in November. Shortly before the day, the Kremlin announced a meeting of the President with media impact Wladimir Putin with mothers of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. The mothers of “the soldiers who are taking part in the special operation” will be invited, the Russian government said in a statement.

Then, on Friday, Russian media released a short video showing Putin receiving more than a dozen selected women at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. The property is in the oblast Moscow. Putin served coffee and cake. “I want you to know that we share this pain with you, and of course we will do everything we can to ensure that you do not feel forgotten,” Putin said, according to the Russian agency interfax at the meeting. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that you feel a shoulder at your side.” According to official information, a total of 17 women traveled from various Russian regions and from areas of eastern Ukraine annexed by Moscow in violation of international law.

Vladimir Putin meeting the mothers of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. © MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP

Russia: Allegations of cover-up against Vladimir Putin

However, according to a report by the British Guardians the whole action is an attempt by the Kremlin to Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war to disguise. Valentina Melnikova, a lawyer for the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia, told the Guardian the group she represents was not invited to the meeting.

According to the news agency dpa 300,000 Russian reservists have been drafted since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The partial mobilization proved to be an extremely unpopular measure and triggered a mass exodus in Russia and the largest anti-war protests in months. The demonstrations were often organized by women. Because of the defeats suffered by the Russian army in the Ukraine conflict, many in Russia fear further mobilization. (dil/dpa)