Moscow.- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday and praised their growing trade ties at a time when Moscow is increasingly reliant on Beijing for political and economic support.

“Our trade relations are developing, they are developing successfully (…) The attention that the governments of both countries are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results,” Putin said during the meeting in the Kremlin.

Russia and China have developed “large-scale plans” for economic and other projects, he added.

“China-Russia relations are at an unprecedented level,” said Li, who earlier met with his Russian counterpart, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The meeting came as Russia struggles to repel a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk border region that began three weeks ago, and after Moscow suffered the worst drone attack since the start of the conflict in Ukraine the day before.

Russian media did not say whether Putin and Li discussed the war in the neighboring country.

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukrainian conflict, but it shares with Russia a strong animosity towards the West.

When Western nations imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to the entry of Kremlin troops into Ukraine in February 2022, China stepped up its crude purchases from Moscow, increasing its influence in Russia. Putin underlined China’s importance by meeting in Beijing with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, shortly after being sworn in for a fifth term in the Kremlin.

A U.S. intelligence assessment released this year said China has significantly increased sales to Russia of machinery, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weapons.