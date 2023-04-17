By David Ljunggren

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday, and the two hailed the military cooperation between the two nations, which they called a “boundless” partnership. ”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month.

Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Footage from the meeting showed Putin shaking Li’s hand and then taking a seat at the table. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

“We are actively working through our military departments, regularly exchange useful information, work together in the field of military-technical cooperation and conduct joint exercises,” Putin said.

The exercises, he added, were held in the Far East and also in Europe and involved land, naval and air forces.

“Without a doubt, this is another crucial area that strengthens the strategic and extremely trusting nature of our relations,” Putin said.

Ukrainian forces are finding increasing numbers of Chinese components in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, an official in Kiev said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.

The Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say they have yet to see concrete signs that Beijing is supplying Moscow with weapons.