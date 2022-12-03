Many of the Russian military complexes, including nuclear ones, have no analogues. This was announced on Friday, December 2, by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his congratulations to the state corporation Rosatom on its 15th anniversary.

Rosatom is making a huge contribution to strengthening the deterrence potential, strengthening the power of our nuclear triad, to the development and putting on alert of advanced weapons systems and military equipment. Many of them have no analogues in the world,” he said in messages.

The head of state noted that some of the achievements of the state corporation are not just a record, but a breakthrough. This allows Russia to be among the world leaders in nuclear energy and provides the country with technological independence.

Vladimir Putin also pointed out that the nuclear industry makes a unique contribution to ensuring nuclear parity and Russia’s defense capability.

“Concrete developments, often unique solutions proposed by Rosatom specialists, are in great demand in a variety of industries and areas, contribute to the solution of many priority tasks, the achievement of Russia’s national development goals,” Putin concluded.

In his congratulations, the President of the Russian Federation also pointed to the contribution of Rosatom to strengthening Russia’s nuclear shield. According to the Russian leader, Russia has such technologies for the use of nuclear energy that ensure its competitiveness for a long time.

On November 19, the Rosatom state corporation announced the start of construction of the second power unit of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt with the participation of the Russian side.