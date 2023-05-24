Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

Using a historical map, the Russian President explains that Ukraine never existed until the 20th century. Not for the first time.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin is known for wanting to legitimize his war against Ukraine with historical arguments. An important element of Russian propaganda is therefore the claim that Ukraine is not a separate state with its own historical tradition, but merely a product of the 20th century, created as a creature of the Soviet Union. Ukraine has therefore never been anything other than an integral part of Russia.

This idea is the background for a bizarre scene that took place in the Kremlin and by the Russian TV channel Russia 24 was sent. You can see Putin in conversation with the head of the Russian Constitutional Court, Valery Zorkin. Together they looked at an almost 400-year-old historical map. The topic of the conversation was the “non-existent Ukraine”.

Putin on Ukraine: “Never existed until it was founded by the Soviet Union”

Zorkin had brought Putin a copy of a map of France, which he said was made in the mid-17th century during the reign of Louis XIV. He said he brought them to show his president that “there is no Ukraine there”. The map would only show the Polish-Lithuanian community, the Cossack territories and the Kingdom of Muscovia.

“It’s well known,” Putin said. “These countries were simply part of the Polish-Lithuanian Union, and then they were asked to become part of the Kingdom of Muscovy. (…) And it was only later, after the October Revolution, that quasi-state structures began to form. The Soviet Union created Soviet Ukraine. There has never been a Ukraine in human history up to this point.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

The name Moscow refers to the predecessor states of the Russian Empire, which was proclaimed in 1721. In the 17th century, Russia was commonly known as Muscovia.

Putin’s lies are part of the Russian state ideology

It is not the first time that Putin has disputed the existence of Ukraine as a historically evolved state. As early as December 2021, two months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he emphasized Lenin’s role in the founding of Ukraine at a press conference. “Who created it (Ukraine)? Lenin. Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. When he created the Soviet Union. (…) It was created according to his principles,” said the Russian President at the time.

A few days before the beginning of the Ukraine war, Putin repeated this falsification of history in an appeal to the Russians and called Lenin the “creator and architect” of modern Ukraine. Only his “concessions”, i.e. that the Ukrainian areas within the Soviet Union received the status of their own republic, allowed Ukraine to receive the status of their own state. He called this policy “worse than a mistake”, like that German wave reported in a fact check.

“Modern Ukraine was created entirely by Russia, more precisely by Bolshevik, communist Russia.” This Putinian credo is now part of the Russian state ideology. It is now so present that Putin’s regime has made Ukraine disappear from school books. Among other things, references to the historical role of Ukraine in the formation of Russia are deleted. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus emerged from the medieval empire of Kievan Rus.