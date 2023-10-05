Russian President Vladimir Putin made statements on Thursday regarding the current Ukrainian crisis and relations with Western countries.

Putin stressed that his country’s mission is to “build a new world,” attacking what he considered Western “hegemony” and including the Ukrainian crisis in this context.

He said, during the “Valdai” political dialogue forum held in Sochi, Russia, “We are confronted in particular with the task of building a new world,” denouncing what he called the “arrogance” of Westerners after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian President considered that “the United States and those within its orbit have taken the path of hegemony,” pointing out that “the West always needs an enemy against whom the fight can be justified by force and expansion.”

He stressed that NATO did not want Russia to join it.

Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Putin explained that Russia wants to live “in an open world” where international relations are free from “the logic of blocs” and are based on “joint solutions.”

He said that Russia, which is the largest country in the world by area, did not need to seize territory from Ukraine and that the matter was not a “land dispute” but rather an event that should determine “the principles on which the new world order will be based.”

The Russian president continued, “We have no interest in regaining territory.”

Putin explained, more than a year and a half after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia, “So far, we are managing well. I have reasons to believe that we will also be able to face the future.”

He pointed out that Ukraine has lost more than 90,000 soldiers since the start of its counterattack in early June.

Putin added that Kiev also lost 557 tanks and about 1,900 armored vehicles.