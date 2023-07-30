Russian President announced at Russia-Africa Summit military cooperation and free grain for African countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the signing of military cooperation agreements with more than 40 African countries on Friday (July 29, 2023), on the last day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

“With the aim of strengthening the defense capacity of the countries of the continent, we are developing partnerships in the military and technical-military spheres”said Putin.

Representatives of African countries were invited to participate in military forums organized by Russia, with the aim of familiarizing themselves with state-of-the-art military equipment.

Putin had already reiterated on Thursday (July 28), on the 1st day of the summit, that the country would guarantee the donation of 50,000 tons of grain to allies on the African continent. The pledge came after Russia ended an agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported across the Black Sea.

Putin has pledged to provide Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic with 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain free of charge over the next three to four months.

In the last edition of the summit, in 2019, Russia had already signed military cooperation contracts worth US$ 10 billion (R$ 47 billion). On that occasion, the leaders present also had the opportunity to learn about the air defense systems of the Russian military consortium Almaz-Antei, which were exhibited at the event.

Russia has plans to increase its influence in Africa by establishing new consulates and embassies, as well as bolstering the number of staff in its existing diplomatic representations. Result of around 600 Russian representatives who were forced to leave Western countries during periods of tension, mainly due to suspected spy activities related to European Union countries.

Due to Russian military support, some African countries decided to break their alliances with France, which has an extensive history of colonization on the continent, in favor of moving closer to Moscow.