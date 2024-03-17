Late on Sunday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first statement after announcing his victory in the presidential elections.

Putin won 87 percent of the votes in the presidential elections that ended on Sunday, according to a poll by the official Vetsium Institute, the results of which were announced on public television.

According to the Russian Electoral Commission, Putin received 87.47% of the votes after counting operations in 36.3% of polling stations.

“She chose Russia,” Ella Pamfilova, head of the Electoral Commission, said, announcing a record turnout of 74.22 percent.

After announcing these results, Putin said to his campaign team during a speech broadcast on state television, “First, I would like to thank the citizens. We are all one team, all the citizens of Russia who went to the polling stations and cast their votes.”

He added that the result of the presidential elections will allow Russian society to consolidate and become stronger.

He said, “Russia must be more powerful and effective,” adding, “We must accomplish the tasks of the special military operation and the army must be stronger.”

President Putin stressed that Russia will not be subject to intimidation. He stressed, “No matter who or how much they want to intimidate us, no matter who or how much they want to suppress us and our will and awareness, no one has ever succeeded in anything like this historically. It has not succeeded and will not succeed in the future. Never.”