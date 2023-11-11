Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

After a break due to the war, Putin returns with a big press conference. But what is behind the media appearance?

Moscow – This time the Putin show will take place again at the end of the year. After a war-related break last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a major press conference for the first time in December, according to the Kremlin. But it won’t be like the years before.

According to information from the Kremlin, Putin’s appearance will take place on the television show “The Direct Line” in the third year of the Ukraine war. There will be a question and answer session for journalists as well as contributions from Russian citizens who can describe their problems, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency.

Vladimir Putin appearing on television in 2021. Russia’s president is also planning an end-of-year show this year. © Sergei Savostyanov via www.imago-images.de

Vladimir Putin plans mega show in Russia – date unknown

Peskov did not give an exact date for the Putin show, but December 19th was already mentioned on social media as a possible date for the event. An official confirmation should come soon. The media spectacle is planned before the Russian presidential election in March next year, in which Putin’s candidacy and re-election is considered certain.

Due to the ongoing war against Ukraine, Putin canceled the hour-long press conference in December last year for the first time in a decade. Observers at the time believed that Putin wanted to avoid questions from international journalists, especially given the war against Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022, in which his army suffered repeated setbacks. Putin is now increasingly confident that Russia will win the war against Ukraine.

Putin’s political career in pictures View photo series

Putin accepts questions from journalists loyal to the government

The national TV consultation hour “Direct Wire”, in which citizens can normally raise personal complaints with Putin every year, was also canceled last year. It was last organized on June 30, 2021.

In recent months, Putin has repeatedly answered questions from journalists who are loyal to him and who, for example, accompany him on his travels or meet him in the Kremlin. Independent media have no longer been invited to such rounds since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2021.

This article was created using machine assistance and was carefully checked by editor Daniel Dillmann before publication.