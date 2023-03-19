The press service of the Kremlin announced the working trip of Russian President Putin to Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a working trip to Mariupol. On Sunday, March 19, reports TASS with reference to the Kremlin press service.

The head of state flew to Mariupol by helicopter. Driving a car, he traveled around several districts of the city, making stops. The President toured the coastline, the area of ​​the yacht club, the theater building, memorial places of Mariupol.

During the trip, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told the President in detail about the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its environs. It was, in particular, the construction of new residential microdistricts, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure, medical institutions, the Kremlin said.

In addition, Putin spoke with the residents of the city in the Nevsky microdistrict. At the invitation of one of the families, the president went to their home. It was the first trip of the Russian leader to Donbass.

Meeting in Rostov

In addition, according to the press service, the president held a meeting at the command post of the special military operation (SVO) in Rostov-on-Don.

During the meeting, the head of state heard reports from the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and a number of military leaders.

Visit to Crimea

On Saturday, March 18, Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on the anniversary of the inclusion of the peninsula into Russia.

In the footage shown in the Vesti program, the head of state took a walk with the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, Putin was also accompanied by the head of the patriarchal council for culture, Metropolitan of Pskov and Porkhov Tikhon (Shevkunov).

It is noted that Putin arrived in Sevastopol for the opening of the school of arts and the Korsun center.

Putin’s trip to Crimea was not announced. On March 12, it was only reported that he would visit one of the regions of Russia next week.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that the president’s visit to the city was unexpected. According to him, they were preparing for Putin’s participation in the opening of the Korsun children’s art school only by video link.

Everything was ready for a videoconference and a report to the president via special communications. And Vladimir Vladimirovich took it and came. Myself. Behind the wheel Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Ivan Esin informedthat Putin also examined the historical and archaeological park “Tauric Chersonesos”, where the school and children’s center “Korsun” are located. The President was also accompanied by Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Pskov and Porkhov.