Russian President Vladimir Putin said that law enforcement agencies will find out all the reasons for the massacre at the Perm State University (PGNIU). His words convey RIA News…

Related materials

“Law enforcement agencies will do everything necessary to investigate this terrible crime, to find out the reasons for what happened,” Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova.

The head of state also expressed condolences to all the victims and their families in connection with the massacre at the Perm university.

The shooting at Perm State National Research University became known on the morning of September 20. Previously, it was committed by an 18-year-old young man who left a message on social networks before the attack. In it, he noted that his actions were not a terrorist attack, and he himself was not an extremist. According to the Ministry of Health of Russia, 6 people died in the emergency, 24 more were injured.