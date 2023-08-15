Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Russia’s President Vladimir is open to military cooperation with other countries – and offensively offers war equipment.

Moscow – At an arms exhibition near Moscow, Russia is trying to appeal to arms buyers from different countries around the world. President Vladimir Putin offered potential partners a “wide range of modern weapons of all types and types,” he said.

In his video address at the opening of the Armiya-2023 arms show, Putin emphasized that his country is open to military-technical cooperation with all nations that want to defend their own national interests. In order to ensure this protection, Russia could provide state-of-the-art reconnaissance systems, high-precision weapons and robotic solutions.

Vladimir Putin during a video speech. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Artyom Geodakyan

Arms exhibition in Russia: Putin offers drones

Putin, who has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than 17 months, paid particular attention to drone technology. “This direction is actively developing in the military and civilian spheres,” said the Kremlin chief. It is about creating a new, independent, scientifically supported and high-tech branch of the economy.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used cruise missiles, missiles and drones. As a result, bystanders are routinely killed or injured. At the same time, the Russian economy is in a serious financial crisis due to the enormous costs of the Ukraine war and international sanctions. The cost of imports has risen while oil and gas export revenues have fallen.

The annual arms show in Patriot Park near Moscow was opened on Monday (14 August) by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian colleague Viktor Chrenin. According to reports from the Russian state media, 1,500 domestic defense companies are showing 28,500 of their developments. 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries are also represented. Russia’s largest state-owned arms manufacturer and seller, Rosoboronexport, has already signed a more than $500 million deal with an unnamed foreign partner. (skr/dpa)