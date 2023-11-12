Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Russia is seeking international support – including on state television. The Kremlin apparently wants to take advantage of an alleged misstep by a Western media outlet.

Moscow – He’s leaving soon Ukraine war is entering its third year – and Russia is increasingly struggling for international support. This is shown by the attempt to buy back military material. But also a concentrated verbal offensive by the Kremlin around Central Asia. A state television broadcast on Sunday (November 12th) highlighted Russia’s balancing act: implied threats were heard – but also a charm offensive. Moscow apparently thinks it has identified a misstep by the West.

Wladimir Putin himself recently spent one of his rare trips abroad in Kazakhstan, Central Asia. At the weekend (November 11th/12th), three actors from Putin’s environment, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov and agitator Dmitri Medvedev, followed up with rhetorical messages to the region. Medvedev did not shy away from praising the Taliban regime in Afghanistan; linked to conservative-tinged accusations directed at the USA.

Russia is struggling for supporters in the Ukraine war: Central Asia broadside on state TV

What exactly “Central Asia” is cannot be precisely defined. Afghanistan, for example, is sometimes included, sometimes not. However, undisputed parts of Central Asia are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: ex-Soviet republics that Russia counts as part of its sphere of influence. What is significant, however, is that the US portal Bloomberg.com who most recently described Kazakhstan as “Putin’s backyard” was met with anger in the capital Astana, and the Kremlin leadership boldly took up the issue – again at the weekend.

Finally, in connection with the Ukraine war, the general theory was that Putin was losing his “soft power” over neighboring states – this would also include the ability to make attractive offers to allies. Armenia can be taken as an example: Disappointed by Russia’s lack of initiative after Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, the country has recently turned noticeably westward.

On the one hand, Lavrov’s statements on Sunday (November 12) could now be seen as a declaration of war on the EU. “The European Union does not hide its plan to exclude Russia in every way and force it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus,” Russia’s top diplomat rumbled, according to the news agency Tass in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.” on Russian state television Rossiya-1.

Lavrov, like his president often, referred to history: “We have been present there historically and we will not disappear anywhere,” he said. The following sentence had the potential to be understood as a threat: “Both our partners and our allies are aware of this,” Lavrov emphasized.

“Pushing out” Russia: Lavrov and Putin spokesman are working on Kazakhstan

At the same time, Lavrov was against dismissing Kazakhstan as Moscow’s “backyard”. Western leaders allowed themselves to make “pretty boorish statements,” complained Russia’s Foreign Minister. He played on a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron in Kazakhstan. Macron had vowed that Kazakhstan was not prepared to be “anyone’s vassal”. “This is also quite clumsy for diplomatic language,” Lavrov teased, according to the state agency Tass noted.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, accused the West of only appearing friendly with a clear ulterior motive. “They’re usually not friendly for the sake of it,” he explained. “They are trying to establish friendly relations in order to push Russia out of certain regions,” Peskov claimed.

He tried to portray Russia as a fair ally. “It is precisely these ties based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and true bonds among allies that do not impose anything on anyone and do not dictate conditions,” Peskov said Rossiya-1 about relations with Kazakhstan. He recently also had a declaration of war ready with regard to the war in Ukraine. Kazakhstan is neutral with regard to Ukraine, but did not recognize Russia’s annexations. Putin also spoke about military cooperation during his visit to Astana.

Medvedev praises Taliban – Putin has already made hints about Afghanistan

Medvedev, on the other hand, has no longer acted as a representative of diplomatic language regulations, at least since his departure as interim president between Putin’s terms of office and the beginning of the war of aggression in Ukraine. On Saturday (November 11th) he delivered another verbal broadside to the West – with a rather irritating thrust. Medvedev indirectly praised the actions of the Islamist Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

“In less than a year, regardless of how we feel about it, the Taliban have done what the US-led NATO coalition failed to do in 20 years,” he wrote on Telegram, as Tass reported. He pointed to United Nations data that opium production fell by 95 percent in 2023. Unlike the Taliban, the US was interested in exporting heroin “to Russia and other countries,” Medvedev claimed.

Despite Medvedev’s slight distancing from the Islamists, Russia could also have the Taliban on its list as a cooperation partner. Putin was already traveling in Central Asia in the summer of 2022. “We are doing everything to ensure that the situation in the country normalizes and are trying to build relationships with the political forces that control the situation,” said Russia’s president at the time, referring to Afghanistan. The Taliban are also officially considered an Islamist terrorist organization in Russia. (fn)