A Kremlin-loyal guest on Russian state TV speculates about a civil war in the USA next year – where elections will be held next year.

Moscow – Also in Russia we look forward to what's to come US election – especially on how the former president behaves Donald Trump and his followers will behave. In numerous cities, Trump fans and right-wing militias took to the streets during the 2020 election and put election workers under pressure during the counting. When his defeat was certain, parts of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol to prevent the official confirmation of Joe Biden's election victory.

They seem political USA deeply divided. Even years later, Trump's defeat is not accepted, which is why there are fears of similar chaos to four years before if Trump is nominated as the Republican candidate. Russia's political leadership is probably actively longing for this chaos – and is even hoping for a much bloodier escalation.

Putin confidant on Russia's state TV: Civil war in the USA “good for the world”

A former advisor to the Russian ruler made statements on Russian state television Wladimir Putin caused a stir. Kremlin-loyal political scientist Sergei Markov said that a Civil War in the USA would be something positive for the rest of the world.

“I think that means there's going to be a civil war in America,” Markow said in a broadcast when discussing what the new year had in store for her. “I think it's logical… Yes, the dragon will get them, that's good for the world.”

Moderator Yevgeny Popov intervened: Russia doesn't wish war on anyone, “not even Americans.”

“Yes, we wish,” replied Markow. “We know that if something really starts in America, the civil war in Ukraine will end a week later. (…) We wish ourselves peace for the new year. And to the people of Ukraine to free themselves from this colonial junta that America has imposed on them.”

The clip was from Russian Media Monitor divided on X.

Medvedev's prediction for the USA will not come true

Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev had already predicted a civil war for the USA last year – but this did not happen. It was also not true that Texas and California emerged from this war as independent states and Elon Musk became US President.

Russia is repeatedly accused of interfering in other countries' election campaigns and political debates in order to politically destabilize them from within.

Trump himself warned of “death and destruction” last year, the various charges against him should be pursued further. He describes the cases against him as politically motivated. (lrg)