One year after the start of Russia’s violent assault on Ukraine, one thing is clear: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan for a quick ‘special military operation’ — a blitzkrieg — failed. This, thanks to Ukraine’s steadfast resistance, the way the West rallied to support it in its defense, and Russia’s own incompetence.

The idea of ​​a quick military victory to impose regime change in kyiv degraded into a war of position. No one today knows for sure when the war will end or how it will happen. Most likely, it will continue for a while and cause many more victims. However, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Russia achieves its main goal: to eliminate Ukraine as a sovereign and independent state.

As long as NATO and its member states continue to support Ukraine militarily and economically, and as long as the Ukrainians remain determined, Russia will not achieve its war objective. Moscow has realized this, which is why Russian military leaders are now betting on a long-term strategy of demoralization and exhaustion, intensifying their attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of conscripts.

But this implies an act of double destruction. The quantitative dominance strategy demands that Russian leaders disregard the lives of their own soldiers (let alone those of Ukrainian civilians). With each passing day the criminality of the malicious Russian war becomes more evident. When the fighting is over, much of Eastern Europe will be devastated and gripped with deep and abiding hatred. In the end the guns will be silenced, but there will be no peace. Ukraine will have to do everything in its power to repel another attack, and Western Europe will continue to rearm on a massive scale, probably for several decades.

Since Ukraine will form a kind of security cordon between Russia and the rest of Europe, there will be élan for it to join both NATO and the European Union in a relatively short time. In addition, the EU’s own geopolitical and security interests will have changed and transformed the institution in the process. The prospect of Ukraine’s inclusion will necessarily shift Europe’s interests to the east.

With his illegal war, Putin wanted to keep Nato at bay, but he achieved the exact opposite. Finland and Sweden will join the alliance, and the entire European continent will line up behind its shield. The EU and NATO will develop a much closer working relationship that will give extremely greater geopolitical weight to the transatlantic region.

It will be a necessary transformation in a world increasingly marked by deep mistrust between states and a growing gap between authoritarian regimes and more open democratic systems. These dynamics apply, first of all, to economic relations. By giving the West a reason to restrict capital, technology, and goods and services, Putin did a great disservice to his Chinese friends.

the big question mark

As European attention turns to ensuring its own security from Russia, and to rebuilding Ukraine and preparing it for EU membership, one burning question will loom large. What will happen to Russia itself?

It became clear that Putin’s vision of a globally powerful Greater Russia is a pipe dream. The war and Western sanctions are hitting the Russian economy hard… and the longer the fighting goes on, the greater the costs. And Russia has long neglected its economic diversification and modernization, which means that income and living conditions will fall sharply in that country. Spurred not only by the war but also by the climate crisis, Europe will quickly transition away from fossil fuels, and Russia will have lost its traditional export market permanently.

Faced with a dearth of alternatives, can the country even be held together? If its leaders cling to the illusion of reviving the tsarist imperial tradition, they risk plunging it into a deep intellectual crisis. Without comprehensive political and economic modernization, Russia will lurch—with its enormous nuclear arsenal—into an uncertain future.

For Western Europe, ignoring the challenges to the east will not be an option, what happens there will directly affect all the inhabitants of the continent. Nor can we have dreamy illusions about world progress and our own place in the world; a geopolitical black hole the size of Russia in Eastern Europe and North Asia does not bode well for anyone. Putin destroyed more than even he probably expected.

After the Second World War, at the beginning of the Cold War, the countries of Western Europe took the first steps to strengthen their ties. After the Ukrainian war, they must keep that tradition. Considering the gigantic geopolitical challenges and security threats that Europe will face, they cannot afford to show any weakness. The Old Continent must grow… and do it quickly.

JOSCHKA FISCHER*

PROJECT SYNDICATE

BERLIN