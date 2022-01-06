Quwhich began as a street revolution, with elements of a palace coup, risks becoming a civil war in a few hours. Authoritarian regimes often collapse suddenly, a typical feature of systems that prevent the free flow of critical information not only outside, but also internally. The transformation, in a few hours, of a protest against the rise in gas prices into a political revolt that demolishes monuments to the “father of the homeland” Nursultan Nazarbayev and calls for a change of regime, suggests a crisis that has been going on for some time, and of which the bloody repressions of demonstrations in previous years were only the tip of the iceberg. And the readiness with which the oligarchs boarded their private jets to seek escape demonstrates that the regime’s shareholders had the same confidence in its ability to remain standing that was demonstrated, a few hours later, by President Kasym-Zhomart. Tokaev, who called for the intervention of the troops of the Collective Defense Pact between six former Soviet states, in other words, the invasion of Russia.

The USA, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates – one of Kazakhstan’s main partners – immediately took sides against an intervention. China maintains a silence that could mean consent, in order not to risk destabilization on the border with Xinjiang, with the Uighurs an influential minority in Kazakhstan. Seen from Moscow, a military intervention in support of Kazakhstan’s shaky regime would officially bring Vladimir Putin back into the much-coveted role of restorer of the Soviet empire. The Telegram channels of the Kremlin propagandists are already fantasizing of a return of Kazakhstan – so far more than equidistant from Moscow, in a balance between Beijing, Washington and Ankara – under Russian wing.

A temptation that all of Putin’s previous history makes it difficult to resist. Also because Tokaev – who took advantage of the protest to eliminate the still too present Nazarbayev and his loyalists, to realize immediately afterwards that he was riding a tiger – asked for help from “terrorists trained abroad”.

Putin has never believed in the spontaneity of a popular protest, be it Kazakh, Ukrainian or Libyan, always attributed to Washington’s plots. Since yesterday the “Kazakh scenario” – a consensual transfer of power from the old leader who remains to supervise his dolphin – also hypothesized for the Kremlin is no longer in question: the looting in Almaty, and the soldiers who surrender to the demonstrators do nothing but confirm to Putin that power should neither be sold nor shared. In this he has the solidarity of another shaky dictator, Aleksandr Lukashenko, who called both Putin and Tokaev yesterday to urge an invasion.

However, the decision to become the “gendarme of Europe” (and of Asia, in this case) runs the risk of transforming itself into an alliance of failed autocrats in the post-Soviet space, of which Moscow would assume the political and economic costs. With such an important “satellite” re-entering its orbit, the negotiations on the “new Yalta” that the Kremlin wants to start in a few days with the White House would take on a completely different format, allowing Putin to speak on behalf of a number of protectorates who possess a “limited sovereignty” from Russian military might, resurrecting the “Brezhnev doctrine” that led to the invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia. But Kazakhstan is nine times the size of Italy, has a young and educated population, and a secular and industrialized society. He is not an enemy of Russia, but not even one of its vassals, and Nazarbayev had already begun to move away after 2014 fearing that Moscow could repeat the scenario of Crimea in the Russian-speaking North of Kazakhstan as well. An invasion would ignite anti-Russian sentiments of a protest that has already shown itself ready to fight. Instead of the artificially mounted tension of the Kremlin on the Western front with Ukraine, Russia risks opening a much more dangerous, and above all real, front in the East.