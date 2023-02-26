Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Kiev soon wants to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian attackers. Belarus is said to have more than a million volunteer soldiers. The news ticker for military events.

“On Call” Forces : Belarus is said to have 1.5 million volunteer soldiers

: Belarus is said to have 1.5 million volunteer soldiers Also attacks on russian territory ? Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring”

on ? Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring” Bachmut increasingly encircled: Wagner mercenaries have apparently taken another town near the city.

This news ticker on military events in the Ukraine war is constantly updated.

Updated February 26, 10:47 am: Moscow has lost numerous forces of an elite unit. That’s what the British secret service assumes. The Marines of the 155th Brigade had been tasked with some of the most difficult operations in the Ukraine war and had to record “extremely high casualty figures”, according to the latest short report by the British Ministry of Defense in London.

London published a satellite image that is said to show a cluster of destroyed Russian military vehicles south-east of the embattled Ukrainian city of Wuhledar. According to the British, these are said to come from the elite unit that recently played a central role in the Russian offensive.

The skills and clout of the marines are said to have deteriorated significantly. Nevertheless, it is realistic to assume that the units would be used again in new attacks near Wuhledar, the British said.

News about the Ukraine war: Belarus is said to have 1.5 million volunteer soldiers

Update from February 26, 8:54 a.m.: Like the Belarusian state news agency Belta reports that there are said to be a good one and a half million volunteer soldiers outside of the military in Belarus. In the event of martial law being declared, these would be “retrievable”, according to Alexander Wolfowitsch, State Secretary of the Security Council.

The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered in February that “territorial defense” be formed from volunteers in the event of an attack. Lukashenko, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, leads a country that is financially and politically heavily dependent on neighboring Russia.

Last year, Lukashenko allowed Putin to launch Russian attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. In recent months, fears have grown that Belarus could enter the war and fight alongside Moscow.

News on the Ukraine war: Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring”

Update from February 26, 6:26 a.m.: According to the deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Wadym Skibizkyj, he expects his army to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers this spring. “I think we’ll be ready for a counter-offensive in the spring,” Skibizkyj told the newspapers of the Funke media group. However, the exact time depends on several factors – such as the delivery of western weapons, which are very important for Ukraine.

Skibizkyj emphasized that Ukraine’s goal is the liberation of its entire territory – including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014. “We won’t stop until we have our country back in the 1991 borders. That is our message to Russia and to the international community.”

The secret service agent also did not rule out attacks on arms depots in areas close to the Russian border: “It is possible that we will also destroy arms depots or military equipment on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod. Attacks on Ukraine are launched from there. This is something like a threat to Kharkiv.”

Bachmut is currently one of the most contested regions in the Ukraine war. Since December, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group in particular have repeatedly launched new offensives for Russia on the city. According to unconfirmed reports, Vladimir Putin’s army is said to be suffering losses of several hundred soldiers there every day.

After research by World but Ukraine also seems to be recording heavy losses. According to medics who are responsible for transporting wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Bakhmut to hospitals, on Wednesday (February 22) alone, 200 wounded were gathered at one collection point.

Ukrainian soldiers at a rocket launcher shelling Russian positions. © Vadim Ghirda / picture alliance/dpa/AP

Ukraine war news: Russia occupies nearly 2000 towns and villages

Update from February 25, 9:45 p.m.: Russian troops are currently occupying 1,877 villages and towns on Ukrainian territory. This was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an event on Saturday evening on the current situation in the Ukraine war. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war last year, Russian troops had pushed west from eastern Ukraine, occupying towns and villages there. During a counter-offensive last fall, the Ukrainian military succeeded in recapturing initial areas.

News about the Ukraine war: Prigozhin reports Wagner’s advance near Bakhmut

First report from February 25th:

KIEV – For several months now, fierce fighting has been raging in the Donetsk region for the city of Bakhmut. Currently, Russia is apparently continuing to advance in the area where the fiercest fighting in the Ukraine war is raging. Already on Friday, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reported gaining ground in the region. The Wagner mercenaries under his command would have taken the village of Berkhovka northwest of Bakhmut. On Saturday, “Putin’s cook” spoke up again to announce further progress.

Ukrainian soldiers help a wounded comrade into an evacuation vehicle on the front line near Bakhmut. (Archive image) © dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Bachmut increasingly encircled – Wagner mercenaries conquer the next village

The Wagner group has meanwhile advanced to the village of Yahidne. The news agency reports Reuters on the current situation in the Ukraine war. She refers to a voice recording by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Yahidne lies south of Berkhovka and immediately borders the northern foothills of Bakhmut. A picture was shared several times on Twitter on Saturday evening, which is said to show members of the Wagner group in front of the Yahidne town sign. However, the authenticity of the recordings and Prigozhin’s claims cannot be independently verified.

If the Wagner mercenaries did manage to capture Yahidne, that would indicate a sustained advance. After Russian troops had already advanced to the city limits of Bakhmut in the east, the Ukrainian defenders are now threatened with an attack from the north-west as well. The Russian armed forces would thus surround the city more and more.

News about the Ukraine war: the battle for Bachmut is entering its final phase

It was reported more than a week ago that Ukrainian forces had blown up a bridge in Bakhmut. This was seen as a sign that Kiev could already be preparing to withdraw from the city. Finally, the military leadership said that the supply lines for the city could be kept open. Before the start of the Ukraine war, more than 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. (fd)