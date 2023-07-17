Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Russia lacks military means to defend against Ukrainian artillery attacks. A Russian ex-general speaks of a “tragedy”.

Zaporizhia – Russia has suffered heavy casualties transporting military supplies to Ukraine’s eastern war zones. This shows a video on Twitter. In the Zaporizhia region, an artillery attack by Ukraine hit a Russian column, destroying several vehicles. According to the British Ministry of Defence, Russia lacks the necessary technology to defend itself against such missile attacks.

Drone footage shows the destruction of a Russian military convoy

Video shows Ukraine firing multiple guided missiles at a Russian military convoy. A drone footage records the attack from the perspective of the crosshairs targeting the vehicles. Then rockets hit and severely damage the Russian vehicles, several explosions and smoke can be seen. The video was uploaded by a user who has the footage from a Telegram group. According to the attached coordinates, the attack took place in the rural region of Ocheretuvate. This is located in the embattled Zaporizhia Oblast in south-eastern Ukraine.

According to research by British news portal Express a Russian MTLB tank was blown up in the attack. In addition, six other trucks were destroyed, each transporting an artillery weapon. Apparently it was a supply convoy that was supposed to bring missile weapons to the front of the war regions in eastern Ukraine. military experts Picture-Newspaper confirmed the credibility of the video.

Russia without anti-artillery radar: “Greatest tragedy of modern war”

Apparently, the military convoy was helpless against the Ukrainian attacks. According to British military experts, Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from a lack of capacity to locate Ukrainian artillery. That goes from the daily intelligence report on the war in Ukraine by the Ministry of Defense in London on Monday. Accordingly, “only a handful” of the Russian anti-artillery radar units of the “SOOPARK” type are operational in Ukraine.

“The ability of Russian ground forces to survive depends on locating and striking Ukrainian artillery, often with their own artillery,” the British statement said. The fact that the Russian General Ivan Popov, who has since been dismissed, cited the lack of anti-artillery capabilities as one of his key criticisms underscored their central importance in the war.

A Ukrainian soldier from the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiß fires ammunition from a D-30 howitzer at Russian positions on the front line. (Archive photo) © Libkos/dpa

“I drew attention to the greatest tragedy of modern warfare – the lack of artillery reconnaissance and combat and the multiple deaths and injuries caused by enemy artillery,” said the major general on Thursday night (July 13). Before his dismissal, Popov led the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region. (aa/dpa)