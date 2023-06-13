Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

A new setback for Russia’s army: During the Ukrainian counter-offensive, a general dies at the front – Kiev’s troops continue to advance.

Zaporizhia – Russia has apparently lost a general on the front in southern Ukraine. This is reported by pro-Russian bloggers on the Woenkor Kotenok Z channel Telegram. In the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, heavy fighting broke out near Vremivka between Donetsk and Zaporizhia. A rocket attack by Ukraine would eventually have killed the general.

The killed commander is said to be Sergei Goryachev, chief of staff of the 35th Army. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

A Russian general is said to have been killed in a Ukrainian missile attack. © Sergey Shestak/AFP

Russia loses general at the front

Since the summer of 2022, Goryachev and his troops have been stationed in the Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast. During this time, the army promoted him to major general. He had previously been in command of Russia’s 5th Armored Brigade. With him, Russia has lost “one of the smartest and most effective military leaders, who combined the highest level of professionalism with personal courage,” according to the Telegram contribution.

The independent Russian portal media zone reports that four generals of the Russian army had previously been killed in the Ukraine war. The US Department of Defense reports loudly Focus of at least eight generals killed in combat, 58 colonels and 176 lieutenant colonels since February 2022. In addition, there are tens of thousands of dead soldiers and hundreds of destroyed tanks and vehicles in Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The Russian Major General Sergey Goryachev (old photo) was apparently killed in the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. © ScreenshotTelegram

Kyiv reported in War against Russia more and more successes. In the past few days, Ukraine has recaptured several villages in the Donetsk region in a counter-offensive. Russia annexed the area at the end of September 2022. (lrg)