Peskov: Putin lit a candle in church for the repose of those killed in Crocus

Russian President Vladimir Putin lit a candle for the repose of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS.

According to him, the head of state honored the memory of the victims in the church on the territory of the state residence Novo-Ogarevo.