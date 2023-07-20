Putin said that Moscow will return to the grain deal, taking into account and implementing all its conditions

Moscow will consider the possibility of returning to the grain deal, taking into account and implementing all of its principles. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the Russian Federation does not oppose the grain deal as such, especially given its importance for the global food market.

And of course, we will consider the possibility of returning to it, but only on one condition – if they are fully taken into account, and most importantly implemented, that is, all the previously agreed principles of Russia’s participation in this deal are implemented without exception. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Among the conditions for Russia to return to the deal, Putin listed: the withdrawal of Russian grain supplies from sanctions restrictions, the elimination of barriers to Russian banks and financial institutions servicing such supplies, as well as the resumption of supplies to Russia of spare parts for agricultural machinery and the removal of blocking from Russian assets related to the industry.

End of the grain deal

The grain deal was concluded in July 2022 through the mediation of Turkey and the UN. The parties guaranteed Ukraine the safe export of agricultural products to other countries in exchange for the lifting of restrictions on the export of fertilizers from Russia. As part of the agreement, Russia committed itself not to attack these ports and Ukrainian ships escorting transport ships. The agreement between Russia and Ukraine was extended twice, although Moscow insisted that its terms were not being met.

However, on Monday, July 17, it became known about the termination of the agreements on the Black Sea Grain Initiative. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the part concerning Russia has not yet been completed.

Unfortunately, the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not yet been implemented. Therefore, its action is terminated Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Possibility to extend the deal

In response, Ukraine offered Turkey to extend the grain deal without Russia’s participation. On July 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that even without Russia, everything must be done to use the Black Sea corridor.

According to Zelensky, the companies that own the ships allegedly told Kyiv that they were ready to continue supplying grain from Ukrainian ports if “Ukraine will release it, and Turkey will let it through.”

On July 18, a source familiar with the situation around the Black Sea grain initiative said that Ankara received an offer from Kyiv, “there is coordination with them, but no decisions have been made at the moment”

Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan other options for supplying grain to countries in need, “not dependent on the subversive actions of Kyiv and its Western patrons.”

Dangerous areas of the Black Sea

On July 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared a number of areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea temporarily dangerous for navigation.

The ministry explained that from 00:00 Moscow time on Thursday, July 20, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo. In this regard, the countries under whose flags these ships will fly will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

Appropriate informational warnings about the withdrawal of safety guarantees to seafarers were issued in the prescribed manner Ministry of Defense of Russia

After that, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States was not ready to announce measures to support the movement of ships to Ukrainian ports after the announcement of the Russian Ministry of Defense. At the same time, she stressed that Washington will continue to help Kyiv in the supply of grain to world markets.

In turn, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that no country would dare to send its ships to the ports of Ukraine after the termination of the grain deal.

US warning

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia on July 16 about the consequences of withdrawing from the grain deal. According to him, if Moscow refuses to renew the deal, then the rest of the world will pay attention to the fact that Russia has turned its back on providing the countries of the Global South, Africa, Latin America and Asia with the necessary food at affordable prices.

According to Sullivan, in the future, Russia may face “enormous diplomatic costs.” At the same time, he stressed that the US authorities are ready for any developments in the grain deal and are cooperating with the Ukrainian side on this issue.

Market situation

Against the backdrop of the cancellation of the grain deal, world wheat prices have risen sharply over the past five days. Thus, on Wednesday, July 19, September futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose 3.35 percent to $6.93 per bushel. Over the past five days, they have become more expensive by 11.05 percent.

Futures for the delivery of corn in December also rose in price. On Wednesday, grain prices rose 3.09 percent to $5.51 per bushel. In five days, the cost increased by 13.68 percent.

A noticeable increase in wheat prices was also recorded in June after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, in the flood zone of which there are ports from which supplies are made. The rise in prices also continued after an attempted rebellion by the private military company (PMC) Wagner.