Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated “Victory Day” with an 11-minute speech in Moscow’s Red Square on Monday morning (May 9, 2022). On the date, the country traditionally commemorates the Soviet conquest over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In this year’s speech, Putin compared the war in Ukraine – which he describes as a battle against Nazi-inspired nationalists – to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded its territory.

Putin’s speech was addressed to soldiers fighting in the dissident region of Donbass. “Today you are fighting for our people in Donbass, for the security of Russia, our homeland.“, said.

The Russian leader also returned to blame the West for the conflict. He said that some countries produce external threats to weaken and divide Russia. He also repeated the arguments he uses to justify the invasion of the neighboring country, such as that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would be threatening Russia’s security by expanding to its borders.

Contrary to expectations, Putin has made no assessments of the war’s progress or given any indication of how long it might last.

Officials had been saying the Kremlin could use the celebration to step up attacks on Ukraine or declare victory in some region, which it did not do during the speech.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia stepped up offensives in the days before the holiday. On Saturday (May 7), an attack on a school in Bilohorivka, in the breakaway region of Luhansk, left around 60 dead, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In Mariupol, the last civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, a Ukrainian resistance point in the port city. The fate of the military refugees there is uncertain.

See photos from "Victory Day":



