Markus Lanz in conversation with former finance minister Theo Weigl (CSU). © ZDF Mediathek (Screenshot)

With “Markus Lanz” ex-finance minister Theo Waigel gets the talk stage alone – the CSU doyen draws parallels to his time in the crisis. And far beyond.

Hamburg – In the case of “Markus Lanz”, the host asks for a one-on-one meeting with Germany’s former Finance Minister Theo Waigel (CSU) on Thursday evening. He has experienced a lot in his political career – and classifies the current historical moment at the beginning of the show: “We are having difficult times. And yet I wouldn’t want to trade with the earlier times.”

One difference from back then, however, is the fact that fake news is increasingly difficult to distinguish from serious reporting today. Waigel warns that it has become “infinitely difficult” for young people to form a differentiated picture of reality. At the same time, “an unholy alliance” is emerging between the political left and right camps: “Such a constellation has already led to a crisis, even to the decline of democracy in the Weimar period.”

“Markus Lanz”: Waigel criticizes Scholz’ “Wumms” harshly – “That’s palaver politics!”

It is the task of democratic parties to defend themselves against such tendencies and disenchant them with facts. “People who are looking for closeness to Russia in the current situation must be shown the communities and places once the Russians have left them.” “Social tourism” in the field, possibly to win right-wing votes for the Union. Waigel’s position on this is clear, after all, Markus Söder’s (CSU) speech about alleged “asylum tourism” backfired a few years ago: “Something like this shouldn’t happen to him, a man as experienced as Friedrich Merz.”

However, Waigel can understand that people in Germany do not agree with the current state of democracy. He complains that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has a “palaver policy” and thinks that after Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the latest, he should have said: “Your victims will come your way – each of you.” Instead, come with announcements such as “Wumms” and “Double-Wumms” used inadequate language: “What kind of a big political project is it to say ‘Wumms’?”

Energy crisis topic on “Lanz” (ZDF): Help only for the poorest? That would be the right way for Waigel

Host Lanz is therefore interested in what the alternative would have been for Waigel. Did he really say that something would only be done for certain sections of the population? “Absolutely,” he replies: From his point of view, it would have been perfectly possible to say: “Anyone who earns well cannot benefit from it. Instead, we have to target the little people and help them.”

Concrete options for action are, for example, taxing random profits throughout Europe, reducing subsidies or saving three to five percent on all budget items. Waigel demands: “There must be no taboo.” How does Waigel look at Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens), who has often been praised for his open communication on the subject of sacrifice? Waigel finds: “He has not been able to maintain this form of communication for a long time. It worked as long as things weren’t serious.”

“Markus Lanz” – that was his guest on October 20th:

Theo Waigel (CSU) – politician

Waigel also finds it important to think more about “implicit debt”. What is meant by this are the funds that are already legally defined, such as pension promises, but which are not budgeted in advance. The next generation will face a burden that will exceed the gross domestic product many times over; Waigel speaks of up to 150 percent.

In view of this, there is no way around increasing people’s working lives. Talkmaster Lanz would like to know what age Waigel has in mind – retirement at 67? Waigel says: “It may even have to go beyond 67.” The demographic figures are clear and only allow for two solutions: either lower salaries or a longer working life. For the former finance minister there are no other options, he says: “It will definitely come to us.”

Ukraine war with “Markus Lanz” – Waigel about Putin: “It’s comparable to Hitler’s mania”

Waigel comments on the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aspirations to become a great power with a striking historical comparison: “It’s comparable to Hitler’s unbelievable mania in the 1930s to say: This or that country belongs to Germany.” Ever since Waigel is certain that Putin has been deceiving Europe for at least 20 years, even if he still describes his 2001 speech in the German Bundestag as “moving”. Nevertheless, Waigel believes: “He can’t have meant it seriously, otherwise he wouldn’t have reacted like this. After all, he denied other peoples the right to exist. He intervened everywhere, including Syria.”

From Waigel’s point of view, the West should have reacted strongly after the annexation of Crimea, which violated international law. “It should have been said in no uncertain terms that this would have serious consequences and we should have decisively reduced our energy dependency on Russia and stopped building Nord Stream 2.” Lot” to want to come. But because he did not appreciate the concessions made by Germany and France in particular, but instead attacked Ukraine for the first time, a decisive rethink should have taken place.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

Anyone who was afraid when the “Markus Lanz” program was announced that the conversation with the veteran politician Theo Waigel (CSU) would mean 75 minutes “Grandpa talks about back then” will quickly be taught better. Despite his advanced age, Waigel analyzes current political events with a sharp mind and knows how to show the continuities – especially when it comes to Russia – that have continued from his active time at the time of reunification to the present day. Waigel does not shy away from criticizing political allies and companions – from Friedrich Merz (CDU) to the late Mikhail Gorbachev. (Hermann Racke)